First Atlantic drills 447m of 1.27% awaruite nickel at RPM zone

First Atlantic Nickel (TSXV: FAN) (OTCQB: FANCF) reports assays and Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) metallurgical test results from drill hole AN-25-06, the first hole in the phase 2 drill program at the RPM zone, part of the district-scale Atlantic nickel project in Newfoundland. Company officials took particular note that drill hole AN-25-06 is the deepest and longest drilled to date at the RPM zone.

The hole returned a continuous interval of 447.35 metres, averaging 1.27% nickel and 1.69% chromium in magnetic concentrate, with a mass pull of 9.02%. This corresponds to an average magnetically recoverable DTR nickel grade of 0.11% over the interval, with total nickel recovery averaging 51.84%.

Located about 200 metres east of drill hole AN-24-05, AN-25-06 was drilled on the same Section S2 line, representing a 400-metre step out to the north from the initial RPM discovery drill hole AN-24-02 (see Figure 2). The drill hole intersected visibly disseminated awaruite throughout the entire drilled length, returning 0.22% total nickel and 0.31% total chromium in whole rock assays over 447.35 metres. Peak values included 0.17% DTR nickel and 0.27% total nickel, with nickel recovery reaching up to 81.4% using DTR magnetic separation.

The grades and DTR metallurgical test results from AN-25-06, the first reported hole of phase 2, demonstrate uniform consistency with all phase 1 drilling at the RPM Zone and successfully expand the mineralized zone eastward toward Chrome Pond. Phase 2 drill holes AN-25-08 and AN-25-09 are testing the continuation of awaruite mineralization a further 400 metres north of the Section S2 line, together representing a north-south strike length at the RPM zone totaling 800 metres.

Longest reported RPM zone drill hole: AN-25-06, drilled 200 metres east of drill hole AN-24-05, intersected visibly disseminated awaruite throughout the entire 447.35-metre drill intersection, returning 0.22% total nickel and 0.31% total chromium over the complete interval.

High-grade magnetic concentrate: DTR metallurgical testing of AN-25-06 returned 1.27% nickel and 1.69% chromium in magnetic concentrate over 447.35 metres with a 9.02% mass pull, yielding a DTR nickel grade of 0.11%, achieving a total nickel recovery of 51.84%.

Metallurgical consistency across RPM zone: Including AN-25-06, the five completed holes at the RPM Zone average 1.38% nickel in magnetic concentrate with a mass pull of 9.08%, resulting in an average DTR nickel grade of 0.12%.

Chromium co-product potential: Disseminated chromium mineralization occurs alongside awaruite nickel in all RPM Zone drill holes. DTR testing shows chromium can be recovered and separated magnetically, averaging 1.67% chromium in the magnetic concentrate. Petrographic studies are underway to identify the source mineral and assess potential processing for a chromium by-product concentrate.

District-wide exploration Identifies new awaruite zones: The district-wide exploration program has identified numerous new occurrences of visible awaruite in surface rock samples throughout the 30-kilometre Pipestone Ophiolite Complex. These surface rock samples will be used to define larger zones with higher visual awaruite abundances and elevated surface DTR grades, providing additional drill targets beyond the RPM Zone.