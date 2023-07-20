First Mining drills gold mineralization over winter 

Winter drilling on the First Mining Gold (TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF; FSE: FMG) Birch-Uchi Greenstone belt project in northwestern Ontario has identified significant gold mineralization, the company says.

Eleven drill holes for 2,760 metres focused on three target areas – Saddle, Horseshoe, and Atlantis – returned results that include: 0.48 g/t gold over 48.5 metres in drill hole HOR23-001; 0.54 g/t gold over 57 metres in drill hole HOR23-002; and 0.64 g/t gold over 24 metres; and 0.45 g/t gold over 14.5 metres in drill hole HOR23-003.

“Our exploration efforts continue to identify and advance new resource growth opportunities within our Birch-Uchi Greenstone belt project, as demonstrated once again by significant intercepts of meaningful widths and gold grades in our latest results from Horseshoe,” said Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining.

The Birch-Uchi Greenstone project, located near the company’s Springpole gold project, is part of more than 70,000 hectares of mineral tenure. It’s in the Red Lake mining district, approximately 80 kms east of Evolution Mining’s Red Lake mines complex, and 75 kms northeast of Kinross Gold’s Dixie project.

