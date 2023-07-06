First Mining Gold drills significant mineralization in northern Ontario 

First Mining Gold (TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF; FRANKFURT: FMG) has released the results of its 2023 drilling program at the Saddle target in its Birch-Uchi greenstone belt project, located in northwestern Ontario.

The Saddle target is about 12 km southwest of the company's Springpole gold project. The winter drilling program included 2,760 metres of drilling over 11 holes. The drilling focused on three target areas – Saddle, Horseshoe, and Atlantis.

The initial drilling campaign at the Saddle target included five drill holes totalling 842 metres. According to the company, they identified a significant gold mineralization system, returning grades of 0.92 g/t gold over 114 metres in hole SAT23-001, and 0.75 g/t gold over 57.7 meters in drill hole SAT23-002.

CEO Dan Wilton stated, "Our regional exploration efforts are demonstrating the ability to identify mineralization settings that support new discoveries and potential satellite opportunities in this emerging gold district."

First Mining Gold believes the 2023 drilling results indicate a mineralization envelope that is continuous on both sides of the shear zone and will form an important focus of additional follow-up exploration. The Saddle target is hosted within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt and is associated with increased silica and carbonate alteration and high concentrations of multiphase quartz veining and sulphides.

