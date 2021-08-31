Fission targets high-grade uranium zone in PLS drilling

Fission Uranium (TSX: FCU; OTC: FCUUF) has released the latest results from this summer’s gamma scintillometer results from the R840W zone at the Patterson Lake South project on the southwest rim of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. All 25 holes hit significant uranium mineralization, with 19 of them encountering high grades of over 10,000 cps.

Drilling targeted mainly areas of inferred resources in the R840W zone over a strike length of 353 metres. This zone is the second largest of the five high grade zones making up the Triple R deposit. Highlights include the following:

Hole PLS21-624: 57.5 metres continuous mineralization from 109.0 to 166.5 metres, including 19.15 metres of total composite mineralization >10,000 cps;

Hole PLS21-635: 56 metres total composite mineralization over a 78.0-metre interval from 101.5 to 179.5 metres, including 7.8 metres of total composite mineralization >10,000 cps; and

Hole PLS21-633: 27 metres total composite mineralization over a 47-metre interval from 154.5 to 201.5 metres, including 6.75 metres of total composite mineralization >10,000 cps.

The 2019 prefeasibility study for the PLS property put the indicated resource at 88,000 tonnes grading 1.68% uranium oxide, containing 3.3 million lb. and an inferred resource of 280,000 tonnes at 1.86% uranium oxide, containing 11.5 million lb. uranium oxide.

The 310.4-sq.-km PLS project is wholly owned by Fission. Learn more at www.FissionUranium.com.