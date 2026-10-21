Fortescue fires top executive after sexual harassment probe

Western Australia’s resources industry continues to grapple with sexual harassment and assault allegations. Credit: Stock Image by Lars

Fortescue (ASX: FMG), Australia's third-largest miner, has dismissed a senior executive after an independent investigation found conduct that breached company policies and values following allegations of sexual harassment and bullying.

The investigation, conducted by law firm MinterEllison, prompted a board subcommittee to terminate the executive's contract, a Fortescue spokesperson said Wednesday. The company did not identify the individual or disclose the specific findings.

"Sexual harassment, bullying and other behaviour that makes people feel unsafe has no place at Fortescue," the company said in a statement.

The dismissal comes as Australia's mining industry faces mounting scrutiny over workplace misconduct, particularly at remote operations in Western Australia, where allegations of sexual assault and harassment prompted a parliamentary inquiry in 2021.

Investigation findings

Fortescue initially kept the executive at work during the probe, citing legal advice that suspension was unnecessary. The company subsequently suspended the individual later that month.

"The investigation found conduct that breached Fortescue's policies, as well as our values. The board sub-committee overseeing the matter therefore ceased the individual's contract," the company said.

Industry scrutiny

Sexual harassment and assault allegations have long troubled Western Australia's mining sector, raising concerns about worker safety and corporate accountability.

Fortescue also faces a class-action lawsuit filed in June alleging workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination.

In 2021, the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA (CME) set up the Safe and Respectful Behaviours Working Group, which released a code of conduct for employees of the chamber’s member companies, behaviour at external events, after hours on site, and social media activities.