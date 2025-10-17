Fortuna’s PEA shows major potential for gold project

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 16, 2025 At 9:20 pm
A view of the Diamba Sud project area. Credit: Chesser Resources.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE: FSM; TSX: FVI) announce the results of the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) prepared for the Diamba Sud gold project in Senegal.

The company states that the PEA supports strong economic prospects for developing an open-pit mine and a conventional carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant. At a gold price of $2,750 per ounce, Fortuna reports an after-tax net present value (NPV5%) of $563 million, an internal rate of return (IRR) of 72 percent, and a payback period of just ten months. During the first three years of production, the project is projected to deliver an average of 147,000 ounces of gold annually, with an All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $904 per ounce.

Fortuna estimates the construction capital cost at approximately $283.2 million. The company emphasizes that project funding is de-risked by its strong balance sheet and solid cash flow generation. As of the end of the second quarter of 2025, Fortuna reported liquidity of $537.3 million and a net cash position of $214.8 million.

The company also notes that permitting processes and the definitive feasibility study for Diamba Sud are underway. Fortuna expects to make a construction decision in the first half of 2026.

More information is posted on www.FortunaMining.com.

