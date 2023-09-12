Forum Energy drills high of 7.27% U3O8 in Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) has assay results from its first summer drill program at the Thelon Basin uranium project 100 km west of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Hole TAT23-002 in the Tatiggaq deposit returned 1.35% uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 ) over 1.7 metres, 3.32% U 3 O 8 over 3.1 metres, and 7.27% over 1.5 metres.

The intersects were made from about 148 to 158 metres downhole. The other hole drilled in the Main zone encountered recovery problems and did not produce a sample for analysis. Assays for two holes in the West zone are pending.

Forum geologists believe the mineralization at the Tatiggaq deposit consists of two zones found between 80 and 180 metres below surface. The mineralization is hosted in a series of high-grade subparallel, steeply south-dipping fault zones within a 50-metre-wide area. Individual structures have widths of up to 10 metres.

Forum is also exploring for uranium, copper, nickel, and platinum group metals in Saskatchewan as well as cobalt in Idaho.

