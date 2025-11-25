FPX Nickel secures ECOLOGO certification for sustainable practices

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; US-OTCQB: FPOCF) successfully secured UL Solutions ECOLOGO certification, a leading third-party verification program for sustainable practices in mineral exploration. The company announced this achievement, highlighting its commitment to responsible exploration practices.

"Securing ECOLOGO certification from UL Solutions is a significant achievement for FPX. It demonstrates our team's commitment to going beyond regulatory requirements and embedding sustainable practices into our work," Martin Turenne, FPX's president and CEO, stated.

"Importantly, this certification underscores our respect for Indigenous rights and the communities where we operate, and reflects our belief that responsible exploration is the foundation of successful project development."

The ECOLOGO certification, administered by UL Solutions, emerged as a rigorous standard for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance across Canada. It assessed exploration companies on criteria including environmental protection, health and safety, respect for Indigenous rights, and community engagement.

Ecologo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

For First Nations and local communities, the certification is intended to provide assurance of a company's commitment to transparency, accountability, and minimizing environmental impacts. Investors viewed it as an additional layer of due diligence, enhancing the company's ESG profile.

"Earning UL Solutions ECOLOGO certification empowers mineral exploration companies to demonstrate independently verified leadership in environmental stewardship," Ranee Valles, director and general manager of the product sustainability group at UL Solutions, commented. "In an era where transparency drives investor confidence and regulatory compliance is non-negotiable, this certification not only differentiates certified companies in the marketplace but also fosters stronger trust with stakeholders and local communities."

FPX underwent a comprehensive desktop audit of corporate policies and practices, as well as a field audit during the 2025 Baptiste exploration program. Notably, FPX became the first company in Canada to achieve ECOLOGO certification for operations outside Quebec. The company completed the certification process between July and September 2025, reflecting robust corporate and field ESG policies. In 2024, FPX's Baptiste nickel project became the first to be included in British Columbia's new Critical Minerals Office concierge service initiative.

For more information, please view the company's website at https://FpxNickel.com