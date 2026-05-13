Steve Gravel wins Bedford Group’s Canadian Young Mining Leaders Award

Steve Gravel (centre left) alongside fellow recipients at CIM annual convention. Credit: CIM

Steve Gravel, the manager of the Centre for Smart Mining (CSM) — and regular contributor to the Canadian Mining Journal — was honoured at the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum’s (CIM) annual convention last week in Vancouver.

Gravel was one of the recipients of the “Canadian Young Mining Leaders Award,” sponsored by the Bedford Group. The award recognizes achievement among emerging professionals in the Canadian mining industry.

"It is very rewarding to know that this work is not going unnoticed,” said Gravel about the honour. “I try hard to lead our centre with a focus on equal parts creativity and practicality so that we can help the Canadian mining industry adopt new and impactful technologies."

CSM is a federally funded research hub operating out of Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ont. The centre’s mission is to aid in the access of new technology in the mining sector. According to its website, CSM identifies mining as a particularly challenging industry for new adoption and modernization and aims to ease that process. “Hundreds of companies are seeking entry to the mining sector and the CSM can be their gateway,” their website states.

Gravel’s articles cover several topics in the Canadian Mining Journal from technology to rebranding mining. Earlier this year, he wrote "Selling the technology: Bridging the gap between innovation and the operational realities on mine sites."

In addition to Gravel, more than 50 individuals and organizations were recognized at the convention, including Donna Beneteau, another Canadian Mining Journal contributor.

The 2026 CIM Connect convention in Vancouver, B.C., drew more than 7,400 attendees.