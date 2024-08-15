Friedland buys California luxury estate off Ellen DeGeneres for US$96M

Canadian mining magnate Robert Friedland recently bought a large piece of real estate in California from renowned American TV host Ellen DeGeneres, […]
By Jackson Chen of Mining.com August 15, 2024 At 12:34 pm
Ivanhoe Mines executive co-chair Robert Friedland at CMS in London. Credit: The Northern Miner

Topics

Regions

Tags

Canadian mining magnate Robert Friedland recently bought a large piece of real estate in California from renowned American TV host Ellen DeGeneres, according to media reports in the US.

The purchase, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal, was made off the market for a final sale price of US$96 million. The land was bought by the now-retired DeGeneres two years ago for US$70 million.

The property is located in Carpinteria, near Santa Barbara, a hotbed for celebrity buyers on California’s coast. It spans 10 acres of manicured land, resting atop a bluff overlooking the Pacific, and features an 8,000-square-foot home, according to reports.

This is the second time that Friedland bought one of DeGeneres' high-end estates. In February, the mining billionaire paid US$32 million for Mediterranean-style estate in Montecito known as Pompeiian Court.

The Ivanhoe Mines chairman himself has been busy with his real estate dealings this year. Recently he sold another Carpinteria property for nearly US$50 million.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 21 2024 - Aug 22 2024
The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) Summit III
Aug 26 2024 - Aug 28 2024
INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING
Aug 29 2024 - Aug 31 2024
International Conference on Graphene and 2D Materials
Sep 16 2024 - Sep 18 2024
3rd International Meet on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology

Related Posts