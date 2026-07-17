FUCHS touts tougher gear‑oil performance

The RENOLIN CLP industrial gear oil. Credit: FUCHS

FUCHS Lubricants (OTC: FUPBY), a Germany-based manufacturer and supplier, has released a statement highlighting its RENOLIN CLP, a Flender-compliant, extreme pressure gear oil designed for industrial applications.

The company said the product is suitable for use on bearings, joints and spur and bevel gears. It offers resistance to scuffing and wear. It has been tested under mixed friction conditions in the FE8 test, an industry-standard lab test that gauges how well lubricating oils and greases protect rolling bearings from wear. RENOLIN CLP has also met key specifications plus OEM approvals such as Flender BA 7300 Table A and Müller Weingarten DT 55 005.

In mining, CLP oils help lubricate gearboxes, crushers and conveyors.

The press release follows a broader mining trend toward tougher, higher‑load gear oils, designed to operate in harsh conditions.