Gekko Systems’ centrifugal gold concentrator enhances water stewardship  

Gekko Systems has launched the Wolff gravity-based batch centrifugal concentrator (BCC), a technology designed to transform gold processing by utilizing “dirty” water. This innovation enables mining companies to recycle water efficiently, addressing water stewardship and enhancing sustainability, while reducing maintenance costs and requirements.

This latest technology will help mining operations meet these challenges by enabling them to operate using non-potable water, including both recycled and contaminated sources.

Traditionally, maintaining BCCs involves complex and costly procedures, characterized by significant downtime and safety risks associated with crane operations. The Wolff transforms this process with its unique bowl design, reducing maintenance time and eliminating the need for cranes during bowl changes, resulting in a significantly safer working environment for mine personnel.

Kaiser Reef [ASX: KAU], has partnered with Gekko in a pilot project using the Wolff at their processing plant in Maldon, Victoria in Australia. The collaboration is yielding results, including improved gold recovery, a decrease in the stripping requirements of carbon, as well as a reduction in reagents consumption within the carbon-in-leach circuit.

Over the past 26 years, Gekko has developed strong capabilities in design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning of energy efficient mineral processing equipment and complete plants for a wide range of minerals including gold, silver and polymetallics.

