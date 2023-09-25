Glencore cuts ribbon on new Rouyn-Noranda office

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) cut the ribbon on its new office facility in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., last week. Calling it a “new centre of expertise,” […]
By Marilyn Scales September 25, 2023 At 2:28 pm
The Horne smelter is getting a $500-million overhaul. Credit: Glencore

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) cut the ribbon on its new office facility in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., last week. Calling it a “new centre of expertise,” the company said it will be the home of more than 60 professionals from the copper division, who will support the company’s operations in North American and Philippines.

The company says the opening of the new office comes as it adapts its activities to meet the needs generated by global transition toward sustainable transportation and clean energy.

"The expertise of our Rouyn-Noranda staff in metallurgy and recycling is recognized throughout the world,” said Claude Belanger, COO of Glencore’s North American and Philippines copper assets. “Over the coming years, Rouyn-Noranda employees will improve this supply chain so that it meets the needs of emerging industries.”

Rouyn-Noranda will also be home to activities dubbed the Aeris project, which will completely modernize the Horne  copper smelter. This is the largest such project every planned for the smelter, and it will need an investment of over $500 million. The overall emissions will be significantly reduced, the production process will be updated, and the smelter recycling capacity will increase.

