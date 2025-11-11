Global Battery Materials fills graphite gap with Canada-Korea alliance.

Global Battery Materials has launched as a vertically integrated critical minerals and technology company. This new platform formed through the strategic combination of South Korea's SongWoo EM and the Canadian assets of G6 Energy.

Backed by strategic and institutional investors, this new company focuses on rapidly building and scaling an independent, ex-China supply chain for graphite-based anode materials—a core component for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and grid energy storage.

The launch comes as demand for secure and transparent critical mineral supply chains accelerates across the global energy sector. Graphite, which makes up the largest portion of raw materials in every lithium-ion battery, is designated a critical mineral across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Nearly 98 percent of global graphite processing is concentrated in China, creating significant strategic and economic risks. Recent Chinese export controls and U.S. anti-dumping measures underscore the urgency of developing robust domestic and allied sources of supply.

"Critical Minerals are at the heart of energy security and industrial strategy. We are bringing together proven assets in Tier 1 jurisdictions and experienced leadership to accelerate the development of a sustainable supply chain for graphite anode materials," Renaud Adams, chairman of Global Battery Materials, said.

GB Materials directly addresses this challenge by combining Canadian natural resource strength with South Korean process technology. This structure establishes a vertically integrated supply chain designed specifically for speed, cost efficiency, and resilience.

In Canada, GB Materials owns the Kearney Mine in Ontario—one of North America's only previously producing natural graphite assets. The site features a high-quality mineral resource, substantial existing infrastructure, and government support. The Company is advancing a restart plan designed to deliver one of the sector's fastest, lowest-cost paths to commercial-scale production.

In South Korea, GB Materials operates an advanced pilot plant and research center in Siheung, providing the technological foundation for its downstream operations. The facility utilizes patented processes to create anode materials that meet rigorous customer requirements. This process achieves high yields and consistent quality while simultaneously reducing environmental impact. These materials are engineered to meet the high-performance standards required for electric mobility, grid-scale storage, defense, and AI infrastructure.

"Graphite remains one of the most essential yet vulnerable materials in the energy transition. Our company was built to address the urgent need for a reliable supply of critical minerals," Eric Miller, CEO of GB Materials, said. "By combining Canada's resource base with Korea's advanced processing expertise, we will bring practical and scalable solutions to the market."

The company anticipates production of active anode material to commence in 2028.

Learn more at www.globalbatterymaterials.com.