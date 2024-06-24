Gold recovery tops 99% at Bulyanhulu, thanks to Gekko ILR

Gekko’s InLine leach reactor (ILR) has achieved notable success at Barrick Gold‘s Bulyanhulu gold mine in Tanzania, achieving exceptional recovery rates of 99%+.

Before acquiring the ILR, the Bulyanhulu metallurgical staff realized that they were not treating a large fine gold component. This led them to Gekko’s ILR which can handle all the size ranges from very fine to very coarse. After starting up the ILR, they were achieving 99%+ recovery treating all the gold, including the fine component that was previously removed in the desliming step.

The ILR’s efficient design and mineral leaching chemistry have led to high gold recovery rates, offering a significant boost to production efficiency. With its ability to be easily retrofitted into existing gravity circuits, the ILR presents a promising opportunity for enhanced production and profitability in the gold mining industry, especially amidst the backdrop of strong gold prices.

The success of the ILR at Bulyanhulu highlights the importance of continuous improvement in the mining industry.

