Gold X2 files key report, boosts Moss-Huronian strategy

Gold X2 Mining (TSXV: AUXX; US-OTCQB: GSHRF) announced that, in connection with its previously disclosed proposed acquisition of Kesselrun Resources (TSXV: KES; US-OTCQB: KSSRF), it has filed a NI 43-101 technical report (the "Technical Report") for the high‑grade Huronian gold project. The Huronian project is a past‑producing mine situated immediately adjacent to Gold X2’s Moss gold project in northwestern Ontario.

Kesselrun currently owns the Huronian gold project, which together with Kesselrun’s Bluffpoint Gold Project will transfer to Gold X2 upon closing of the transaction. The technical report, titled "Technical Report, Geological Introduction to Gold X2 Mining Inc.'s Huronian Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario, Canada," is effective September 12, 2025.

The Huronian gold project lies in the Thunder Bay Mining District, about 105 km west of the City of Thunder Bay, immediately west of Gold X2’s Moss gold project. Kesselrun received an early exploration permit for the Huronian gold project on August 13, 2025, covering Moss Township and nearby areas within the Winnipeg River watershed; the permit is valid for three years. As exploration advances, Gold X2 will apply for any additional permits required (for example, water‑taking and road maintenance), coordinating with the host Indigenous communities.

Michael Henrichsen, president and CEO of Gold X2, commented: "The filing of the Huronian technical report marks another important step in advancing the proposed acquisition of Kesselrun. The Huronian gold project is a highly prospective, past-producing asset that complements our flagship Moss gold project both geologically and operationally. Collectively, the Moss and Huronian projects will significantly strengthen our land position and exploration potential across the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt."

