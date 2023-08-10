TNM Podcast: ‘Grade is driving investors’—The Northern Miner’s Colin McClelland on his site visits in Yukon

This week’s episode features Northern Miner senior staff writer Colin McClelland in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on Colin’s recent visit to the Yukon, where he […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 10, 2023 At 12:17 pm
Northern Miner senior staff writer Colin McClelland.

This week’s episode features Northern Miner senior staff writer Colin McClelland in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on Colin’s recent visit to the Yukon, where he toured several mining projects. Colin shared his takeaways from the visit, such as the infrastructure challenges, as well as the unique opportunities for miners in the largely unexplored area. He also described how some large-scale miners, such as B2Gold, were taking interest in the region and discussed the possibility of a multi-project consolidation. 

