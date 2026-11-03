Graphite One secures Ohio air permit, moves forward with AAM facility

Graphite One is now set to complete the final engineering on the Phase 1 plant. Credit: Stock Image/Graphite One

Graphite One (TSXV: GPH) has received the final air permit from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) needed for its planned active anode material (AAM) facility in Conneaut, Ohio.

The plant can now move forward with its first phase plant, which has a planned capacity of 10,000 tonnes per year at an estimated initial capital cost of $80 million (C$111.98 million), to be updated after final engineering.

The permit, which is valid until Oct. 27, 2036, covers four emission units, agglomeration, carbonization, feeding and blending, and finishing and packaging.

“Receiving the final Ohio Air Permit is an important step toward establishing a domestic synthetic anode material supply chain,” said Anthony Huston, Graphite One’s president and CEO.

“Securing the final permit reflects the quality of our engineering and permitting work after a rigorous review by Ohio EPA,” said Mike Schaffner, Chief Operating Officer. “Our focus now turns to engineering, procurement and financing to bring Conneaut to construction.”

Upcoming milestones

Graphite One is now set to complete the final engineering on the Phase 1 plant. The company says the remaining approvals — building, construction and operating permits from state and local agencies — are more straightforward to acquire than the EPA permit.

Under the terms of the permit, construction must begin within 18 months of Oct. 27, 2026, with one possible 12-month extension.

By April 2027, Graphite One says it expects to be making a final investment decision on the first phase, deciding who to tap for engineering, procurement and construction contracts.

First synthetic graphite AAM sales from the plant are targeted for Q4 of 2028.