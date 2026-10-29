AFEX lands MSHA approval for underground coal-mine equipment

The system includes a new explosion proof firing mechanism and monitor panel. Credit: AFEX

Following five years of engineering and testing, AFEX Fire Suppression Systems has achieved Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) certification for its Mine Permissible Fire Suppression System.

The company says its system is designed for heavy-duty mobile equipment in U.S. underground coal mines. It combines safe electrical circuits and an explosion proof firing mechanism with an MSHA-specific electric actuator. The certification is especially important for vehicles operating underground where confined spaces and limited access can make equipment more difficult to reach.

“An equipment fire underground puts people and production at risk in an environment where responding can be difficult,” said Angel Diaz, an electrical engineer at AFEX. “This certification gives mine operators another fire protection option designed for those conditions. It reflects years of engineering and testing by our team.”

In order to achieve MSHA approval, AFEX designed components for its suppression system, including a new control unit-MP monitor panel and the explosion-proof firing mechanism with MSHA-specific electric actuator.

The approval applies to this specific AFEX configuration. System selection, design, and installation must account for the equipment, its fire hazards, and the requirements of the intended operating area.

For more information, visit: https://www.afexsystems.com/msha-certified-fire-suppression-system-underground-coal-mining/