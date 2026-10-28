Hitachi, Yanmar join forces on Michigan compact equipment manufacturing

Rendering of the CTL. Credit: Hitachi

Hitachi Construction Machinery (TSE: 6305) and Yanmar Holdings are partnering on an OEM supply program in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Back in July, the companies signed a letter of intent (LOI) aimed at exploring future collaborations. This initiative, which will see Yanmar manufacture compact track loaders (CTLs) for Hitachi’s Americas division, is the first official program under their broader partnership.

For Hitachi, the announcement comes as the company prepares to rebrand as LANDCROS. The CTLs are expected to begin selling in fall 2027 under this new name.

“We believe that co-creating new businesses and value with our partners and growing together is central to LANDCROS,” said Masafumi Senzaki, Hitachi’s president and executive officer. “North America’s CTL market exceeds 100,000 units in annual demand, making it the largest segment of the compact equipment market.”

Tetsuya Yamamoto, Yanmar’s executive vice-president, said that the partnership represented an opportunity for the company to utilize its manufacturing capabilities and large dealer network.

Future partnerships

The companies also announced they are moving forward with plans for a reciprocal OEM arrangement under which Hitachi would supply compact excavators for distribution through Yanmar’s dealer network.

“We hope to build a partnership that leverages the respective strengths of both companies to create new values together and drive long-term, sustainable growth for both organizations,” Yamamoto added.

Hitachi and Yanmar say they will continue discussions on a broad range of future collaborations.