Oman to seek mining collaborators at IMARC 2026

Oman’s ministry of energy and minerals is set to unveil three mining concession areas covering more than 2,000 square kilometres.  The announcement […]
By David Cassels October 27, 2026 At 1:24 pm

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Geologists studying geological formation at quarry. Credit: Adobe Stock

Oman’s ministry of energy and minerals is set to unveil three mining concession areas covering more than 2,000 square kilometres. 

The announcement will take place at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) in Sydney. A senior government delegation, led by Mohsin bin Hamad Al Hadhrami, undersecretary of the ministry of Energy and Minerals, is attending IMARC to meet with mining companies, investors and technology providers.

According to IMARC, the ministry is searching for partners in exploration and technical services. Its priorities include geological surveys, mineral resource assessments automation, environmental technologies, workforce development and market access.

Oman’s involvement comes as the country looks to advertise its Vision 2040, an agenda aimed at diversifying its economy, developing competitive industries and maximizing the economic value of its natural resources. 

IMARC is running from Oct. 27 to 29 in Sydney, Australia.

For further information, visit: https://imarcglobal.com

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