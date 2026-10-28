Haver & Boecker Niagara adds Ginger Reynolds to its southern US sales team

Ginger Reynolds, the company's new certified sales manager for the south region of the U.S. Credit: Haver & Boecker Niagara

Haver & Boecker Niagara has named Ginger Reynolds as its new certified sales manager for the south region of the U.S.

In this role, Reynolds will focus on helping existing customers reach their goals. She will work with these clients to identify areas where the company can help improve operational efficiency. Additionally, Reynolds will also connect with new customers bringing them into Haver & Boecker Niagara network across Texas and Oklahoma.

“Ginger is going to have a great impact on our customers’ success in the southern United States,” said Steve Dery, the company’s vice-president of sales. “Having someone who’s made a career out of building relationships and helping customers improve their performance is a major benefit to both our organization and our customers.”

Reynolds joins the company with more than 15 years of industry experience, working mainly in sales and business development. Previously, she served in a regional business development role where she specialized in conveyor belts, rubber products and other material-handling solutions.

“Customers want someone who will listen to them, understand their challenges and do what they say they’ll do,” Reynolds said. “Strong business relationships are built by being present, being dependable and treating people with respect. When customers know you care about their success, not just making a sale, it creates trust.”

She is currently based in Sanger, Texas.

For further information, visit: https://haverniagara.com/