MAX Power hits new natural hydrogen system at Lawson

Drilling at the Lawson Complex in Saskatchewan. Credit: Max Power

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) says that ongoing validation drilling at its Lawson Complex in Saskatchewan has confirmed the presence of a new natural hydrogen system at the Lawson 5 well. The stock rose.

With this discovery, the company has now found active, generative natural hydrogen systems in three distinct areas over more than 365 kilometres. Drilling at a follow-up well, Lawson 6, is now in progress about 8 kilometres from the new discovery.

“Whether we’ve hit an entirely separate natural hydrogen system at [Lawson 5], or whether this is connected to the Lawson Complex, will be determined through more drilling and geophysical work we’ll be undertaking to optimize our understanding of the local and regional faulting and fracture systems,” said Steve Halabura, Max Power’s chief geologist.

Located about 80 kilometres north of Moose Jaw, Sask., Lawson is a multi-well commercial validation drill program in search of the “world’s first large-scale commercial discovery of natural hydrogen,” according to the company.

Shares in Max Power lifted 4.31% Tuesday afternoon in Toronto.

Highlights

Max Power says Lawson 5 featured more pronounced iron redox, alteration and serpentinization reactions than anywhere else on the property to date. Most of these highlights, including strong hematite oxidation associated with elevated levels of natural hydrogen, were observed in the lowermost Deadwood and Precambrian basement.

The well was successfully cased after being drilled to a depth of 2,175 metres. The company says the 62 metres of core recovered will be used in its upcoming analysis.

“Further expansion of the natural hydrogen opportunity in Saskatchewan speaks to both the favorable geology in this resource-rich province and the dedication and skill of our entire team,” said Rob Norris, the company’s CEO and director. “We’re excited to see what Lawson 6 brings.”

Upcoming conferences

The company also announced that it will participate in two investor conferences taking place in Toronto. On Oct. 28, Chad Levesque, Max Power’s president and director, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto 2026. And on Oct. 29, Norris will present at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase.