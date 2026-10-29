Thermo-Tech launches hot water solution for mining operations

Thermo-Tech's new 24,600 litre unit. Credit: Thermo-Tech

Thermo-Tech, a provider of custom heating solutions for the mining industry, has unveiled its new portable high volume water heating system designed to eliminate the need for makeshift solutions during cold weather operations.

Traditional systems use a high-capacity water heater plumbed to tanks, strung out between insulated, heated sea containers, then connected with heat traced hoses, pumps, valves and switches. These makeshift configurations are large and requires long setup and teardown times.

Thermo-Tech’s solution is to put all of the equipment into one compact, 24,600 litre unit. Water levels, temperatures and pumps are controlled from one panel. Flow between tanks and discharge requirements is controlled by a common valve bank.

“This system can be producing large volumes of hot or heated water the same day it is delivered and it is well suited for -40 degrees. It can also be adapted to provide a source for heating buildings and enclosures,” said Steve Dixon, Thermo-Tech’s founder.

For further information, visit: http://www.thermotechinc.com/