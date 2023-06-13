Grounded Lithium selects Koch as direct lithium extraction provider

Based in Calgary, Grounded Lithium has chosen Koch Technology Solutions to provide its direct lithium extraction (DLE) process. The choice was made after encouraging lab results on samples of Kindersley lithium brine treated by Koch’s Li-Pro technology.

In laboratory tests, lithium extraction rate from the brine averaged 98% over multiple passes. Moreover, the process technology achieved a rejection rate of 99% of other key ions in the brine.

Grounded has received a proposal from Koch to conduct a field pilot program using the Li-Pro technology. The pilot will run over several months to determine more extensive extraction results over the longer term. Koch will assist in preparation of a detailed feasibility-level study using its technology in a full-scale central processing facility to evaluate overall project commerciality.

Grounded would be responsible for work associated with preparations of a functional field pilot, including provision of sufficient feedstock, job site and associated facility requirements such as permits, civil works, buildings and storage tanks, access to utilities, manpower and brine disposal. Subject to achieving certain corporate initiatives, the company envisions that these events will take place over the balance of 2023 and into early 2024.

"Our team continues to execute our business plan to become a leading Canadian commercial producer of battery-grade lithium. We are excited to be taking critical next steps, based on the very positive extraction results, with a world-class organization such as Koch," commented Gregg Smith, Grounded president and CEO. "Each milestone achieved provides increased conviction to advance the ensuing stages of our business plan, inclusive of the submission of our maiden PEA and the construction of a field pilot project later this year."

The Kindersley property is located in southern Saskatchewan and wholly owned by Grounded Lithium.

See also information posted on www.GroundedLithium.com.