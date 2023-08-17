Hatch and SRK win contracts for Wicheeda REE study

Hatch and SRK Consulting will work with Defense Metals as the principal consultants on a mining project near Prince George, B.C. Defense Metals has engaged the two companies to help complete a preliminary feasibility study regarding its Wicheeda rare earth element project.

SRK is one of four key consultants chosen by Defense Metals to facilitate the study and will take the lead role as overall report co-ordinator, as well as handling the mining and tailings scope of work with support from APEX Geoscience. Hatch will focus on rare earth element concentrating and hydrometallurgical processes and plant facilities, and both capital and operating costs. One-eighty Consulting Group will be responsible for the environmental studies, permitting, and social or community impact scope.

Hatch and SRK have agreed to split the project based on their strengths. SRK will build on previous work at Wicheeda – including a preliminary economic assessment they completed in 2021 – to develop the study. As project lead, SRK will focus on resource estimation, geotechnical engineering, mining engineering, tailings management, and economic analysis, as well as risk assessment, surface water management, contact water treatment and environmental geochemistry.

Hatch will be responsible for the process design including the concentrator and hydrometallurgical plants as well as the infrastructure for mining, tailings, and other processing areas.

