Hatch, Brainnwave to develop AI-powered analytics for mining

Hatch and Brainnwave have formed a co-venture to focus on developing applications and products combining Brainnwave’s machine learning and AI-powered analytics platform with Hatch’s deep knowledge of the metals and mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

The co-venture is hitting the ground running, focusing first on two solutions targeting two of the world’s most pressing issues: climate change and urbanization.

This co-venture with Brainnwave is the latest in Hatch’s program to build leading edge digital products to deliver knowledge solutions to their clients. Brainnwave’s augmented business intelligence solution combines data exploration and visualization to rapidly improve decision-making capabilities.

Hatch will bring its industry-leading expertise in climate change and technology together to create climate intelligence software that focuses on the unique challenges facing organizations in the metals and mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors. Utilizing the Brainnwave platform, Hatch will be able to give organizations the power to put their plans into action and have a positive impact on the future of the planet.