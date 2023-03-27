Haver & Boecker releases lock-bolted deck frames

Haver & Boecker Niagara has added the cap-and-slide and pin-and-anchor deck frame systems to its line of lock-bolted deck frame technology. The new deck frames offer the availability of bolt-on convenience for pin-and-sleeve and groove-style modular screen media.

The narrow configuration of the new deck frames increases the open area for more throughput. Lock bolts are used to provide a secure, weld-free connection that minimizes cost and wear. The rails require no specialized tools to repair or replace and can be installed up to 50% faster than traditional rail systems. Eliminating welding also removes the need for a skilled welder, as well as the potential for accidents from cutting or grinding, and the chance of fire.

The pin-and-anchor deck frame incorporates laser-cut rails with polyurethane pins and anchors to secure the screen media to the deck rail. Designed to hold the media firmly in place, the pins and anchors can be individually removed and replaced as wear occurs, extending wear life and reducing downtime. The pin-and-anchor deck frame system accommodates any pin and sleeve style modular screen media.

Designed to work with any groove-style screen media panel, the cap-and-slide deck frame offers the same ease of installation and extended wear life as the pin-and-anchor design. The system features 20-cm-long polyurethane sections that cover the top and sides of the rail providing a barrier against abrasion and corrosion. The sleeve locks into the rail and is held in place with a polyurethane key. As individual sections show wear, they can be removed and replaced in small sections rather than changing the entire deck frame, minimizing cost and repair time.

For more information on Haver & Boecker Niagara’s deck frame options, visit www.HaverNiagara.com.