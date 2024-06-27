Hayward Gordon, Scott Turbon Mixer, EBARA Pumps amalgamate under EBARA name

Hayward Gordon, a leader in industrial pumps and mixers, and EBARA Pumps Canada, a leader in standard pumps, are pleased to announce their strategic amalgamation to form EBARA HG ULC. In addition, Scott Turbon Mixer, a leader in stainless-steel sanitary mixers, is changing its name to EBARA Mixers. These changes will strengthen market position, streamline corporate structure, and enhance support for our valued customers.

Effective June 30, 2024, the changes represent a significant milestone for all companies. The newly renamed entities, EBARA HG and EBARA Mixers will combine the strengths, expertise, and resources of the three businesses providing enhanced value and innovative solutions to their clients.

EBARA HG, registered in Canada, will offer the Hayward Gordon brand of pumps and mixers, Sharpe Mixers (V-series), and EBARA Pumps Canada’s standard pumps. EBARA Mixers. registered in the United States, will provide sanitary mixers under the Scott Mixers brand (formerly known as Scott Turbon Mixer) and industrial and portable mixers under the Sharpe Mixers brand. The EBARA, Hayward Gordon, Sharpe Mixers, and Scott Mixers brands will continue to be actively and proudly promoted.

Brahim Arnout, COO of EBARA HG and former president of EBARA Pumps Canada, said, “This merger marks the beginning of a new chapter of enhanced co-operation. As EBARA HG ULC, we will be strategically positioned to innovate and lead in the industrial pumps and mixers market.”

The amalgamation and renaming of the legal entities will also see the launch of new logos, a new visual identity, and a redesigned website. With these changes, we assure our clients and stakeholders that all current products, services and client relationships will continue seamlessly.

For more information about the amalgamation and our new corporate structure, please visit www.HaywardGordon.com.