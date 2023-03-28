Epiroc wins $23 million equipment order from Democratic Republic of Congo

Epiroc has been awarded an order from mining contractor JCHX Mining and Construction for equipment to be used at an underground mine that is reopening in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

JCHX has ordered several Epiroc loaders, mine trucks and drill rigs, including service support, for use at the Kipushi zinc, copper, germanium and silver mine in the Haut-Katanga province in southern Democratic Republic of the Congo. After decades of production the mine closed for care and maintenance in 1994. Construction started last year to reopen the mine, with late 2024 as target to start production.

The equipment order is valued at about $23 million and was booked in the first quarter 2023, with delivery projected to carry in early 2024.

The ordered equipment, manufactured in Sweden, includes Scooptram ST14 loaders, Minetruck MT42 haul trucks, and Simba production drill rigs. The Scooptram and Minetruck machines will be equipped with Epiroc’s telematics system Certiq, which allows for intelligent monitoring of machine performance and productivity in real-time, and with Epiroc’s rig control system and remote control system.

The Kipushi mine is owned by Kipushi Corporation, a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines of Canada and Gécamines, a DRC state-owned mining company. The mine will be powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity.

