Hexagon partners with Scada to offer the Elecdes design suite

Hexagon’s asset lifecycle intelligence division announced a partnership with New Zealand-based Scada Systems. Hexagon can now directly sell Elecdes design suite (EDS) to complement its current extensive industrial design and engineering software offerings. EDS, developed by Scada is a 2D and 3D intelligent electrical and instrumentation software solution.

Expanding needs in wind and solar power generation projects require an industrial wiring solution plus an instrument management system. Through the partnership with Scada Systems, Hexagon’s CADWorx Plant Professional solution addresses the full design needs of industrial projects – piping, structural and now including electrical and instrumentation.

“Hexagon’s partnership with Scada Systems reinforces our mission to deliver a complete design and engineering solution for projects with electrical and instrumentation needs,” said Mark White, senior vice president, portfolio strategy and enablement.

“The combination of EDS and Hexagon’s design portfolio allows us to offer greater capability to a broader array of markets, especially renewables industries like wind, solar and hydrogen,” White said.

