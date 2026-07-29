Hitachi, Yanmar eye compact‑equipment collaboration under new LOI

The Hitachi EX5600-7. Credit: Hitachi

Hitachi Construction Machinery (TSE: 6305) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Yanmar Holdings to explore a collaboration in the compact equipment business.

In a news release, the Japan-based companies said the agreement is aimed at “leveraging the strengths” of Yanmar’s compact equipment business unit and the global business infrastructure of Hitachi to enhance product competitiveness and deliver more value to customers. The companies did not release further commercial or financial terms.

The LOI is designed to help expand the operating capacity of both companies while maintaining the uniqueness of respective brand identities, Hitachi said. Each company will continue their independent dealer networks.

For Hitachi, the announcement comes as the company prepares its rebranding as LANDCROS in April 2027. During its 2026 Dealer Meeting, Hitachi said the transition represents an expanded vision focused on innovative solutions and global partnerships in construction, mining, quarrying and infrastructure industries.