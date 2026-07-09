Victory Metals ships REE concentrate, PFS shows higher grades

Brendan Clarke (left), CEO of Victory Metals, with Madeline King, Australia's minister of resources. Credit: Victory Metals

Victory Metals (ASX: VTM) has sent heavy rare earth element (REE) concentrate to potential offtake partners in Australia, Japan and the U.S. for independent product examination.

The news follows the “continued successful operation” of the company’s flotation pilot plant in Perth. A flotation plant is a processing circuit that separates REEs from waste rock. Independent examination is a key step toward securing commercial agreements.

Brendan Clark, the CEO of Victory Metals, said, “Our pilot plant has moved from a commissioning milestone to consistent, reliable operation, and that consistency is exactly what our preferred offtake partners want to see.” The company added that the concentrate’s dysprosium, terbium and yttrium content aligns with the current needs of Western supply chains.

Victory Metals also provided an update on its pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its North Stanmore rare earths project in Western Australia. The company said much of the previously identified saprock is actually saprolite. The reclassification means there are more high‑grade zones at the site. The company said this news is positive for project economics.

Victory Metals is an Australia-based exploration company with 100% ownership in the North Stanmore project, the country’s largest clay‑hosted heavy REE deposit.