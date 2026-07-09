Makor to detail Zambia copper plan at AMW

Brooke Bibeault (left), the CEO of Makor Resources. Credit: Makor

Brooke Bibeault, the CEO of Makor Resources, will present at African Mining Week (AMW) in Cape Town, taking place from Oct. 14 to 16. Bibeault’s participation will focus on the company’s US$30-million copper strategy in Zambia.

Makor is a copper exploration company operating in Zambia. Its portfolio includes the Muli and Kangili copper projects.

According to a news release, Bibeault will participate in a panel discussion on “Accelerating the Formalization of Artisanal Miners.” She is expected to outline how Makor’s Zambia portfolio contributes to national economic development and the broader global battery material push.

In 2025, Zambia’s copper production grew by 8%, but the country failed to reach its previously set output targets. The government currently plans to raise copper output from last year’s 890,346 tonnes to 3 million tonnes by 2031.