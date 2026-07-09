Airspace security lessons drive new industrial drone training

Underground drone Credit: Sandvik

As mining companies continue using drones for surveying, tailings monitoring and site security, the governance around commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) is tightening. Recent drone activity and the U.S. government’s response during the 2026 FIFA World Cup is likely to influence industrial safety practices. In response, Commercial UAV Expo has announced a new two-day training program at this year’s summit to support safer drone use across industrial and public sectors.

Since June 11, U.S. authorities have seized more than 600 drones from restricted World Cup airspace and tracked more than 1,000 more near stadiums. Federal officials say the World Cup’s counter‑UAS operation is shaping standards ahead of the 2028 Olympics, a shift likely to affect mine sites.

DRONERESPONDERS will present the training programs produced by Airborne International Response Team (AIRT). The sessions cover public‑safety agency scaling, UAS deployment for fire services, managing shared airspace with commercial operators and updated national training and standards. They will take place at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from Sept. 1 to 3, as part of the summit.

Adrianne Madden, the event director of Commercial UAV Expo said the summit is designed to deliver a direct line to AIRT. “The World Cup has become one of the most visible stress tests yet for public safety airspace management in the United States, and the lessons coming out of it are going to shape how agencies prepare for major events for years to come,” she added.

Jason Day, the deputy director at DRONERESPONDERS said, “Too many public safety UAS programs plateau because the people running them were handed a mission without a playbook. We built this course to give program managers a structured path from foundation to full operational maturity, and Commercial UAV Expo puts it in front of the exact audience that needs it.”