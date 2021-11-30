Iamgold releases infill results up to 69 g/t gold from Diakha-Siribaya in Mali

Iamgold (TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG) has released the results from this year’s infill drilling program at the Diakha deposit at its wholly owned Diakha-Siribaya gold project in western Mali. The project covers a total area of 596.5 sq. km along the borders with Senegal and Guinea.

Iamgold has completed drill holes totalling 19,952 metres of diamond drilling and reverse circulation (RC) drilling this year. Highlights from diamond drilling include:

Hole SRD21-308: 20 metres grading 5.4 g/t gold, including 1 metre at 69.34 g/t;

Hole SRD21-303: 13 metres grading 11.2 g/t gold, including 2 metres at 67.98 metres;

Hole SRD21-305: 10 metres grading 11.7 g/t gold, including 4 metres at 27.63 g/t; and

Hole SRD21-284: 12 metres grading 9.32 g/t gold, including 3 metres at 27.15 g/t gold.

The two best RC holes returned the following:

Hole SRD21-891: 16 metres grading 14 g/t gold, including 3 metres at 41.95 g/t; and

Hole SRD21-848: 11 metres grading 4.96 g/t gold, including 1 metre at 39.98 g/t gold.

The Diakha deposit is the largest discovered so far on the property. Using a gold price of US$1,500 per oz., it contains 15.9 million indicated tonnes grading 1.2 g/t gold for 615,300 oz. and 18.2 million inferred tonnes grading 1.62 g/t fold for 947,500 oz. of gold.

Information about all of Iamgold’s exploration projects is posted on www.Iamgold.com.