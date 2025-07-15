ICI Innovations awarded contract to build centralized data platform

ICI Innovations has won the contract for the pre-regional study database and data collection project, which the Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Board (MVEIRB) issued. This initiative drives the development of digital infrastructure to guide responsible growth and enable informed decision-making in Canada’s evolving critical minerals landscape.

The Slave Geological Province (SGP), located in the Northwest Territories, spans a vast, mineral-rich region central to Canada’s critical minerals strategy. With deposits crucial to the global energy transition, the SGP not only offers major economic opportunities but also serves as a proving ground for advancing resource development alongside environmental and Indigenous priorities.

ICI Innovations will lay the groundwork for a future regional study by organizing and integrating environmental, socio-economic, and traditional knowledge data. Their work directly supports Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy and demonstrates a broader commitment to Indigenous partnership, sustainability, and evidence-based land use.

The review board selected ICI based on their experience with large-scale environmental and regulatory initiatives, including recent collaboration with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada on the Offshore Newfoundland Drilling Regional Assessment. The board recognized ICI’s ability to deliver technically robust, stakeholder-focused platforms that improve access, clarity, and coordination.

ICI will power the project with their nationally adopted RIVAS software suite, which streamlines regulatory data management. The suite features:

ReportViz for visual reporting and data analysis

Document Manager for structured, secure document access

Engagement Manager to facilitate collaboration among Indigenous governments, co-management boards, and regulators

Under the contract, ICI will deliver a centralized and scalable platform that brings together environmental, socio-economic, and traditional knowledge data. The system will identify key information gaps related to cumulative effects and produce a comprehensive pre-study report by March 31, 2026. It will also support coordinated, transparent engagement with Indigenous governments, co-management boards, regulators, and other stakeholders.

A company release reads: “By transforming how teams gather, share, and access data, this solution strengthens Canada’s ability to shepherd major projects from concept to approval with greater speed and confidence, without sacrificing the rigour of environmental review or the depth of Indigenous consultation. This modern regulatory approach makes Canada a more predictable, responsive, and competitive jurisdiction for critical mineral development.”

More information is posted on www.Iciinnovations.com.