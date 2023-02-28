Immersive Technologies celebrates 30 years

Founded in 1993, Immersive Technologies had only accumulated seven staff members by the mid-1990s when it embarked on its journey to develop the first advanced equipment simulator for the mining industry.

At the time, the company’s main bread and butter was developing computer-based training for companies like BHP, Caltex, WesTrac and Macmahon.

At the Diggers and Dealers Conference (Kalgoorlie) in 1998, the company exhibited its first simulator. This set things in motion for Immersieve, as the business opportunities exploded and the next two sales went international.

Soon after another “first” was launched with the company’s mining excavator range and then the “first” mining wheel loader simulator was delivered. In 2005, the first dragline simulator was produced, winning an award at the Australian Mining Prospect Awards.

By the end of 2006 the business had sold 85 simulators in 17 countries. By 2008, 155 simulators in 23 countries. By 2010 the underground range was released, and the business had customers in 29 countries. By 2016, our exports reached mines in 40 countries.

Today, Immersive Technologies products and services are trusted by hundreds of mine sites across 49 countries. Having delivered over 560 simulator platforms and 1,400 conversion kits, simulating 22 different mining OEM’s, the company says its solutions to industry challenges are much broader than just simulator technology.

As advancements in mine technology create new training needs, Immersive aims to develop new learning technologies to support operators and supervisors running collision avoidance, autonomous haulage solutions, in addition to it’s collaboration with Komatsu in the area of tele-operation of mining machines.

To learn more about the company, visit www.ImmersiveTechnologies.com.