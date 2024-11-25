Immersive Technologies debuts simulator for autonomous haulage in U.S.

Immersive Technologies has released a simulation-based training package for operators and other personnel who interact with the autonomous haulage environment. The training program can be used with a range of equipment, in this case Caterpillar autonomous trucks, P & H 4100 shovels, Caterpillar D11T dozers, and light vehicles equipped with Cat MineStar command for hauling systems.

The company said this program is needed as the first major mine in the United States has now transitioned to an autonomous haulage system (AHS). It has said nearly all of the world’s major autonomous mines are already using Immersive AHS training solution. The company said the training program is tailored to meet the individual needs of the mine as the package includes onsite services to help manage the training technology implementation.

Immersive stated the introduction of autonomous haulage systems has increased the complexity of roles for loading and auxiliary equipment operators. Personnel accustomed to AHS will need training to ensure the system runs effectively. Immersive’s simulators are also known for consistently measuring, assessing, and optimizing skills. The company said this training will reduce the time that trained personnel will need to achieve their “permit to work” certification. As mines adopt AHS systems, efficiently processing large numbers of “permit to work” certifications has been a notable industry challenge. More information is posted on www.ImmersiveTechnologies.com.