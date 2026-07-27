Implats halts Rustenburg operations after six deaths

South Africa's largest platinum mine pauses production as Implats launches an independent review of mine safety.
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 27, 2026 At 7:39 am
Sibanye-Stillwater takes $2.58bn write-down on metals prices collapse
Rustenburg PGM operation, about 120 km north-west of Johannesburg. (Image courtesy of Sibanye-Stillwater.)

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Impala Platinum (JSE: IMP) has suspended mining for four days at its Rustenburg complex in South Africa after six recent worker deaths prompted a comprehensive safety reset.

The platinum-group metals producer recorded four fatal workplace injuries in the financial year ended June 30, followed by two underground locomotive fatalities in July. Rustenburg employs about 51,500 people and accounts for almost half of Implats' total production. During the shutdown, the company will conduct workplace inspections, targeted training and a mass employee engagement session. It will also appoint independent specialists to independently assess its safety systems and recommend improvements. Implats said the impact on production will be assessed once operations resume.

“Our aspiration is that every employee returns home safely every day,” the company said.

The suspension highlights the safety challenges confronting South Africa's deep-level mining industry, where some of the world's oldest platinum mines are also among the deepest and most expensive to operate. 

South African producers including Implats and Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW) (NYSE: SBSW) account for most global platinum production, supplying a metal used in catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions from gasoline and diesel vehicles.

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