Improving slope design safety; Seequent’s Slope3D

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 10, 2023 At 2:24 pm
Slope3D connects with Seequent’s other software to allow easy data exchange. Seequent image

Seequent, the Bentley subsurface company, announced the release of Slope3D, a slope stability analysis tool that allows geotechnical engineers and engineering geologists to design safer slopes.

Building on the capabilities of GeoStudio’s 2D slope/w product, Slope3D is limit equilibrium solution for analyzing rock and soil slopes in mining and civil projects. This includes hillslopes, open pit mines, and engineered structures such as dams and levees.

Slope3D connects with Seequent’s geological modelling software, Leapfrog, via Seequent central and integrates with GeoStudio’s Seep3D. This allows data exchange and simpler data management to improve project accuracy and outcomes.”

“Ensuring the safety and reliability of engineered projects is at the heart of geotechnical engineering,” said Chris Kelln, director, technical solutions for GeoStudio. “We specifically designed Slope3D to empower geotechnical and geological engineers to make confident decisions, improve safety, reduce project risks and costs, and ultimately design better infrastructure.”

To learn more, visit www.Seequent.com. 

    

