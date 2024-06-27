Independence Gold intersects 17 metres of 7.03 g/t gold and 46.18 g/t silver at 3Ts 

Independence Gold (TSXV: IGO) reported results from its 100% owned 3Ts project’s spring drill program, which included 17 metres of 7.03 g/t gold and 46.18 g/t silver. The 3Ts project is located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George, BC.

The spring drill program, consisting of 22 holes and totaling 5,130 metres, was designed to test several targets along the Ted-Mint and Tommy vein systems, both near surface and at depth below the sill. The combined in-pit and underground components of the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems contain a total inferred resource estimate of 4.5 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold and 96.26 g/t silver, at a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t gold equivalent in-pit and 2 g/t gold equivalent underground, containing 522,330 oz. of gold and 13,831,415 oz. of silver, or 687,156 of gold equivalent oz.

These drill holes are some of the deepest intersections Independence has drilled to date and demonstrates that mineralization remains open at depth.

Highlights from the drill holes in this release include:

Ted-Mint vein system drill hole

Hole 3TS-24-08: intersected 24 metres at 3.19 g/t gold and 41.54 g/t silver

Tommy vein system drill holes

Hole 3TS-24-09: intersected 5 metres at 11.81 g/t gold and 251.80 g/t silver

Hole 3TS-24-10: intersected 6 metres at 3.47 g/t gold and 44.17 g/t silver

Hole 3TS-24-11: intersected 17 metres at 7.03 g/t gold and 46.18 g/t silver

Hole 3TS-24-12: intersected 6.1 metres at 15.20 g/t gold and 117.60 g/t silver

"We look forward to seeing the results from the remaining drill holes from the spring program as we continue to plan the summer exploration program at 3Ts," said Randy Turner, president and CEO of the company.

The 3Ts project comprises of 17 mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. It is situated 16 kilometres southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater project. The project covers an epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres with true widths up to 25 metres, have been identified.

For more information, visit www.InGold.ca.