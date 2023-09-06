Inomin drills 23% magnesium, 0.19% nickel at Beaver-Lynx project

The first two holes drilled at the South zone of the Beaver-Lynx critical minerals project have returned 23.03% magnesium, 0.19% nickel, and 0.39% chromium from hole B23-01 for 100%-owner Inomin Mines (TSXV: MINE). The project is located about 50 km from Williams Lake, B.C. The second hole drilled, B23-02, returned 21.09% magnesium, 0.17% nickel, and 0.34% chromium.

Inomin says the Beaver-Lynx property is easily accessibly by all-season roads and is close to the hydro grid. In 2021, the company drilled the northern Beaver area, finding near-surface magnesium, nickel, chromium, and cobalt. Five holes were drilled along a 5.5-km strike distance, and all holes ended in mineralization.

The Lynx area, located 11 km south of Beaver, is geologically similar to Beaver. Regional stream sediment data collected by provincial geologists delineated a 10-by-5-km nickel anomaly there. Airborne magnetics found an 8-km-wide ring-like anomaly.

Check the Inomin website at www.InominMines.com.