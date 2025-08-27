IonClear debuts as Transfilm’s North American water tech hub

Transfilm Technology, a global leader in reverse osmosis (RO) and nanofiltration (NF) membrane research, development, and manufacturing, announced the launch of IonClear, a Silicon Valley-based company that supplies water filtration and resource recovery membranes for customers across North America and beyond. IonClear will serve American, Canadian and Mexican markets.

Transfilm Technology was established by a team of international scientists specializing in membrane research, development, and production for water filtration, reclamation, and reuse. The company operates a global network providing water purification solutions for markets around the world.

Cady Yu, CEO of Transfilm and IonClear, said: “The launch of IonClear in the United States marks an exciting new chapter for Transfilm. By combining our decades of scientific expertise with U.S.-based operations, we will be able to accelerate innovation, strengthen supply resilience, and deliver sustainable, high-performance water treatment solutions with closer-to-market innovations.”

Founded in 2007 by a team of scientists, engineers, and market specialists, Transfilm Technology has led advancements in water treatment, filtration, and separation technologies. The company’s expertise in RO and NF membranes is trusted for diverse applications across industries such as chemical and petrochemical, coal mining, power generation, municipal utilities, food and beverage, oil and gas, dyeing and printing, pulp and paper, and more.

Yu continued:Top of Form “Our ability to develop next-generation membrane technology in close partnership with our North American customers will help strengthen the future of water filtration, purification, and reuse. Our long-term vision is to help create a world with zero liquid discharge, where industries and communities recycle every drop of water for a truly sustainable future.”

With dozens of solutions for polymeric RO and NF membranes and a broad portfolio of intellectual property—including the registered U.S. trademark Transfilm and proprietary innovations protected by copyrights—Transfilm customizes filtration solutions to fulfill specific application requirements.

The launch of IonClear allows Transfilm to provide localized service and support, focus on market-driven innovation, and leverage engineering expertise based on a deep understanding of North American facility operations, environmental conditions, and needs.

More information is posted on www.TransFilmTech.com.