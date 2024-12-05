Ionic Rare Earths applies for UK gov’t grant for commercial plant

Ionic Rare Earths (ASX: IXR) said on Thursday it has applied for a significant capital grant from the UK government to fast track the development of its commercial-scale rare earth oxide (REO) manufacturing facility.

The REO facility in Belfast, Northern Ireland is designed to recycle pre-consumer rare earth magnet scrap and end-of-life (EOL) magnets. IonicRE is currently progressing with site permitting, with construction anticipated to be completed by the end of 2026, followed by commericial operations in early 2027.

The potential cornerstone capital grant, says IonicRE, could provide the UK with sovereign magnet REO capability for the first time. It follows the Belfast pilot plant’s success in becoming the first producer of recycled magnet REOs in the Western world, based on technology developed at Queen’s University Belfast.

The application was submitted via the Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF), administered by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), for automotive manufacturing and supply chains. The APC is dedicated to supporting the UK’s global leadership position in scientific research, automotive

engineering and net zero goals.

The grant application follows the company's recent release of a feasibility study that showed "strong potential for a profitable and unique commercial REO manufacturing facility" capable of producing 400 tonnes of separated magnet REOs a year over a 20-year life.

The study highlighted the project's positive financial outcomes, including a post-tax net present value (at 7.5% discount rate) of US$502 million, an internal rate of return of 43.6%, and capital payback within 2.4 years. The estimated capex for the commercial facility is US$108.7 million.

IonicRE anticipates the potential additional UK government funding could add to funding from strategic investors and debt financiers, securing the total investment necessary to progress towards a final investment decision in the first half of calendar 2025.

“Having shown with our recent feasibility study the positive economics of a commercial REO business, IonicRE looks forward to driving its development even faster with vital financial support from the UK government, which aligns with its vision of creating a circular economy for critical raw materials," managing director Tim Harrison commented in a news release.

Harrison also said that the UK government "has consistently shown strong backing" for its Ionic Technologies subsidiary and its patented, leading-edge magnet recycling technology, having provided various grants to support the development of this made-in-Belfast innovation.

Ionic Technologies has previously benefitted from the UK government's financial support, with up to £5 million of funding and commitments received to date. These include two recent grants with a combined value of £1.27 million, including direct funding of £470,000, to foster REE supply chain partnerships.

In addition to the applied funding, the company is also exploring additional government-backed financing for projects that have the potential to facilitate the UK’s energy transition and drive regional growth. This combination has the potential to significantly reduce the equity component required to finance the commercial facility, it said.