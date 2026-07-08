John Brooks wins business excellence award 

The award will be presented Sept. 23. Credit: John Brooks

John Brooks, a Mississauga-based fluid-handling technology company, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Canadian Business Excellence Award for private businesses, presented by Excellence Canada.

The awards recognize private organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, performance and workplace culture. John Brooks was selected following a rigorous evaluation process that assessed its business practices and leadership strategies.

“As a people-first business, this award belongs to our entire team and recognizes their passion, dedication and continued commitment to excellence. Every day, they go above and beyond to support one another, serve our customers and strengthen the partnerships that have defined John Brooks for nearly a century,” John Brooks CEO Cory Minkhorst said in a news release.

Sean Slater, the president and CEO of Excellence Canada, added, “[John Brooks’] commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, employee engagement and customer excellence exemplifies the leadership and resilience that strengthen Canada's business community.”

The award will be presented at the Business Excellence ceremony Sept. 23, 2026 at the Eglinton Grand in Toronto.