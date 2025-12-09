JV video: AbraSilver eyes 2026 build in Argentina

Argentina’s new Large Investment Incentive Regime could clear the path to a construction decision at AbraSilver Resource’s (TSX: ABRA; US-OTC: ABBRF) Diablillos project next year, CEO John Miniotis says.

Investment incentives for the Salta-province project potentially entail a package that cuts corporate tax to 25% from 35% and removes export duties on gold and silver – changes the company says could add more than $1 billion (almost C$1.4 billion) in free cash flow over the mine’s life.

“This has gone from an exploration story to sitting at the front of the queue – we’re looking to make a construction decision within 12 months,” Miniotis told The Northern Miner anchor Devan Murugan.

The open-pit plan outlined in last year’s prefeasibility study envisions average output of 13.4 million silver-equivalent oz. a year, all-in sustaining costs of $12.67 per silver-equivalent oz., and about $544 million in initial capital spending.

A definitive feasibility study alongside key environmental approvals and a federal decision on the invective package are expected early next year.

Watch the full interview below:

