JV Video: Fury Gold Mines preps Eau Claire resource update, work on Newmont JV

Fury Gold Mines (TSX: FURY) is working on a resource update at its flagship Eau Claire project in Quebec, says Bryan Atkinson, senior vice-president of exploration.

But the project, where recent drilling returned 3.5 metres of 31.7 grams gold per tonne at the Hinge target, isn’t the only one Fury expects to advance this year.

In a recent interview, Atkinson also discussed the potential of Fury’s Éléonore South JV with Newmont in Quebec, and its large Committee Bay gold project in Nunavut.

He spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in January. Watch the full video below.

https://vimeo.com/910207175?share=copy

JV Videos are sponsored content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.