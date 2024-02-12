JV Video: Fury Gold Mines preps Eau Claire resource update, work on Newmont JV

Fury Gold Mines (TSX: FURY) is working on a resource update at its flagship Eau Claire project in Quebec, says Bryan Atkinson, […]
By Northern Miner Staff February 12, 2024 At 10:32 am
Bryan Atkinson Fury Gold Mines
Bryan Atkinson, senior vice-president exploration with Fury Gold Mines, at the Vancouver Resources Investment Conference in January. Credit: The Northern Miner

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Fury Gold Mines (TSX: FURY) is working on a resource update at its flagship Eau Claire project in Quebec, says Bryan Atkinson, senior vice-president of exploration.

But the project, where recent drilling returned 3.5 metres of 31.7 grams gold per tonne at the Hinge target, isn’t the only one Fury expects to advance this year.

In a recent interview, Atkinson also discussed the potential of Fury’s Éléonore South JV with Newmont in Quebec, and its large Committee Bay gold project in Nunavut.

He spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in January. Watch the full video below.

https://vimeo.com/910207175?share=copy

JV Videos are sponsored content in arrangement with The Northern Miner. 

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 11 2024 - Feb 13 2024
Geo Week
Feb 12 2024 - Feb 13 2024
North American Frac Sand 2024
Feb 21 2024 - Feb 22 2024
16th Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024

Related Posts