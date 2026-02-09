JV Video: Minaurum’s Alamos lands 55M-oz resource

Minaurum Silver’s (TSXV: MGG; US-OTC: MMRGF) maiden inferred resource of about 35 million oz. silver at its Alamos project in Mexico’s Sonora […]
By Northern Miner Staff February 9, 2026 At 11:10 am
Minaurum Silver CEO Darrell Rader (R) in coversation wiith TNM host Devan Murugan.

The NI 43-101-compliant estimate covers the Promontorio, Europa-Guadalupe and Travesía vein zones and totals 5.4 million tonnes grading 202 grams silver per tonne. Those three zones are a small slice of a broader camp where Minaurum says it has discovered 26 vein zones and most of the land package remains unexplored.

“The near-term objective is to continue drilling, get the resource over a hundred million ounces (silver-equivalent) and then start allocating drills towards increasing the proximity of holes to raise the category,” president and CEO Darrell Rader told The Northern Miner’s anchor, Devan Murugan.

Alamos is 100%-owned and permitted for mining. It has a 50,000-metre drill program aimed at growing the resource.

Watch the interview below in full:

The preceding Joint Venture video is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Minaurum Silver and produced in co-operation withThe Northern Miner. Visit https://minaurum.com for more information.

Comments

