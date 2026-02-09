JV Video: Minaurum’s Alamos lands 55M-oz resource

Minaurum Silver’s (TSXV: MGG; US-OTC: MMRGF) maiden inferred resource of about 35 million oz. silver at its Alamos project in Mexico’s Sonora state, published late last month, gives the junior its first set of numbers after years of district-scale prospecting.

The NI 43-101-compliant estimate covers the Promontorio, Europa-Guadalupe and Travesía vein zones and totals 5.4 million tonnes grading 202 grams silver per tonne. Those three zones are a small slice of a broader camp where Minaurum says it has discovered 26 vein zones and most of the land package remains unexplored.

“The near-term objective is to continue drilling, get the resource over a hundred million ounces (silver-equivalent) and then start allocating drills towards increasing the proximity of holes to raise the category,” president and CEO Darrell Rader told The Northern Miner’s anchor, Devan Murugan.

Alamos is 100%-owned and permitted for mining. It has a 50,000-metre drill program aimed at growing the resource.

Watch the interview below in full:

The preceding Joint Venture video is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Minaurum Silver and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit https://minaurum.com for more information.