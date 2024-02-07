JV Video: Red Pine Exploration looks to double resource at Wawa gold project

Red Pine Exploration (TSXV: RPX) is hoping to double the resource at its Wawa gold project in Ontario when it releases its […]
By Northern Miner Staff February 7, 2024 At 1:37 pm
Red Pine Exploration CEO and chief geologist Quenten Yarie, left, speaks with The Northern Miner western editor Henry Lazenby at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in January. Credit: The Northern Miner

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Red Pine Exploration (TSXV: RPX) is hoping to double the resource at its Wawa gold project in Ontario when it releases its next update in the fourth quarter, says CEO and chief geologist Quenten Yarie.

The project boasts a resource of 1.3 million indicated tonnes grading 5.47 grams gold per tonne for 230,000 oz. and 2.7 million inferred tonnes at 5.39 grams gold for 471,000 ounces. Drilling has returned grades of 5 to 6 grams gold per tonne over 10 to 50 metres.

Red Pine also secured a 1.5% net smelter return royalty it sold to Franco-Nevada for $6.5 million last August.

He spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in January. Watch the full video below.

https://vimeo.com/910613385?share=copy

JV Videos are sponsored content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 11 2024 - Feb 13 2024
Geo Week
Feb 12 2024 - Feb 13 2024
North American Frac Sand 2024
Feb 21 2024 - Feb 22 2024
16th Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024

Related Posts