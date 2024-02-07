JV Video: Red Pine Exploration looks to double resource at Wawa gold project

Red Pine Exploration (TSXV: RPX) is hoping to double the resource at its Wawa gold project in Ontario when it releases its next update in the fourth quarter, says CEO and chief geologist Quenten Yarie.

The project boasts a resource of 1.3 million indicated tonnes grading 5.47 grams gold per tonne for 230,000 oz. and 2.7 million inferred tonnes at 5.39 grams gold for 471,000 ounces. Drilling has returned grades of 5 to 6 grams gold per tonne over 10 to 50 metres.

Red Pine also secured a 1.5% net smelter return royalty it sold to Franco-Nevada for $6.5 million last August.

He spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in January. Watch the full video below.

https://vimeo.com/910613385?share=copy

JV Videos are sponsored content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.